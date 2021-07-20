AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Director Steven Cakebread Sells 2,000 Shares

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total value of $372,060.00.

NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.32. AudioEye, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 86.08% and a negative net margin of 37.54%. The business had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that AudioEye, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

AEYE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on AudioEye in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 848,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,924,000 after acquiring an additional 30,058 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 255.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 98,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 20.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 12.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the first quarter worth about $137,000. 15.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

