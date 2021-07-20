Kimberley E. Honeysett Sells 2,000 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Stock

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Director Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $309,960.00.

Kimberley E. Honeysett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of Varex Imaging stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00.

VREX opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.02. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.97. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VREX. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth $244,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

