Kimberley E. Honeysett Sells 2,000 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Stock

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Director Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $309,960.00.
Kimberley E. Honeysett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 30th, Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of Varex Imaging stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00.
VREX opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.02. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.97. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VREX. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth $244,000.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.
About Varex Imaging
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).
