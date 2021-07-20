Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the June 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATHA. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 358.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,885,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,701,000 after buying an additional 1,474,117 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,871,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,155,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 396.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 510,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after buying an additional 407,549 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,425,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after buying an additional 311,111 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of ATHA stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.29. Athira Pharma has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Athira Pharma will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

