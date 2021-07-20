Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 89.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 576,247 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,634,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 68,136.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,932,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,038,000 after buying an additional 10,916,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after buying an additional 370,291 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 94.8% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,372,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after buying an additional 4,074,167 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,829,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 226,658 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

NYSE CCO opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 17th. boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Clear Channel Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.