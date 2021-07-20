FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Major Shareholder Sells $268,335.00 in Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) major shareholder Gray Mars Venus Trust, Arizona sold 133,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $268,335.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

FDS stock opened at $337.18 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $365.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.6% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.