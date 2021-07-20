Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 8,500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $229,500.00.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

