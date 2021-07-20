TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Sells $180,835.20 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $180,835.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TMDX stock opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $814.91 million, a PE ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 10.95.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMDX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,975,000 after purchasing an additional 334,620 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 742,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,794,000 after purchasing an additional 100,588 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 605,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 150,011 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 600,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,921,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

