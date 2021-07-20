TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Sells $180,835.20 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $180,835.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
TMDX stock opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $814.91 million, a PE ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 10.95.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,975,000 after purchasing an additional 334,620 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 742,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,794,000 after purchasing an additional 100,588 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 605,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 150,011 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 600,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,921,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.
About TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
