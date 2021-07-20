$0.88 EPS Expected for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. Realty Income reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

NYSE:O opened at $68.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.19. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $56.64 and a twelve month high of $71.84.

The company also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 91,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 8.4% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 40.1% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 58,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.3% during the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 63,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

