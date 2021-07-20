Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $35.56 Million Stock Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,215,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Air Transport Services Group worth $35,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 101,141 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 245.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 20,671 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $376.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ATSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

