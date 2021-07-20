Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 116 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of iRobot worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the first quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the first quarter valued at about $711,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the first quarter worth about $1,252,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iRobot alerts:

IRBT stock opened at $89.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.20. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $197.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.26.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 10,159 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total transaction of $1,000,051.96. Insiders have sold 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,020 in the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.