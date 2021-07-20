Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.95 Million Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Viavi Solutions worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 78,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,967,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,289,000 after purchasing an additional 675,020 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 261,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $330,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 710,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,725.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,806.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,585.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,938 shares of company stock worth $2,275,805. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAV opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

