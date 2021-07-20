Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Holdings Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,685 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Select Medical were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Select Medical by 79.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $401,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,877.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $4,015,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,609,934.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,040 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,233. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.26.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

SEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Select Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

