Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 114.2% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 41,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,177 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 19.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 28,392 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 103.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 111,415 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

AVNS stock opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

