8,883 Shares in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HNGR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hanger in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hanger in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Hanger in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Hanger by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hanger in the first quarter valued at $259,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanger alerts:

HNGR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NYSE HNGR opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09. Hanger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.44 million, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Hanger had a return on equity of 83.02% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $237.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $223,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $387,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,688 shares of company stock worth $1,135,103 over the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hanger Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.