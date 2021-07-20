31,858 Shares in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in EMCORE in the first quarter worth $9,555,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE in the first quarter worth $35,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in EMCORE by 399.6% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,962,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,645 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in EMCORE in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EMKR opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $301.35 million, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.31. EMCORE Co. has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $10.87.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.40 million. EMCORE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 9.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EMCORE Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

