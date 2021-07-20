Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $190,000 in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Daseke by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,436 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Daseke by 371.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Daseke during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $409.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.12. Daseke, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.70 million. Daseke had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 62.64%. Analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daseke has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

