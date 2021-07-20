Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Holdings in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.05% of The Cato at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATO. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cato in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The Cato in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cato by 153.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 26,678 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in The Cato by 12.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cato by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 29,819 shares in the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Cato from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE CATO opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The Cato Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $342.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.13 and a beta of 0.94.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $213.09 million for the quarter. The Cato had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 0.44%.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th.

The Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

