SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,645 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 56,477 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,253,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,102,000 after acquiring an additional 54,553 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000.

SPYV opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

