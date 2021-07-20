Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) received a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.62% from the stock’s current price.

FPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €46.85 ($55.12).

FRA FPE opened at €32.50 ($38.24) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €33.96. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

