Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 2,450 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Globe Life were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at $100,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $198,675.00. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $1,751,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,810,779.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,072 shares of company stock worth $24,437,361. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GL. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.80.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $90.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.53 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.30. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

