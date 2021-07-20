Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 5,577 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.05% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,138,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 35,847 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.68. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $44.66 and a 52 week high of $64.36.

