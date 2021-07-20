Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 2,647 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Copart were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Copart by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,243,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,417,000 after acquiring an additional 100,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 9,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,422,959.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $139.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.66 and a 52 week high of $141.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.45.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

