Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,160 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Southwest Gas worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Southwest Gas by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 21,102 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWX opened at $69.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.17.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

SWX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.60.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

