Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Raised by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162,135 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.7% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KGI Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.64.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $277.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $284.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

