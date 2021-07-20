Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 46,381 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,381 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.33% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RUTH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RUTH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RUTH opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.41 million, a PE ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.38.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.