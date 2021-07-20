Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,558 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,796,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,072,000 after acquiring an additional 482,039 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,046,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,061,000 after acquiring an additional 178,555 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,914 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,828,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,979,000 after buying an additional 136,278 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

CHKP stock opened at $120.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $109.07 and a 52 week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

