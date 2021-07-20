Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires Shares of 24,060 iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $83,903,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,371,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,792,000 after acquiring an additional 863,078 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $21,217,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 576.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 336,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 286,607 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,103,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,359,000 after acquiring an additional 272,524 shares during the period.

Shares of IQLT opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $39.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.96.

