Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,077,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,622,000 after acquiring an additional 85,545 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 373,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after acquiring an additional 213,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.59.

BSX opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.67. The company has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $487,593.24. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $2,130,347.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,597 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,516.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,328 shares of company stock worth $19,410,242 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

