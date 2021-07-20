Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 19,191 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 46,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter.

SLV stock opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.99.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

