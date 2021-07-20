Walleye Capital LLC Has $244,000 Holdings in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNRL. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 60.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 35,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,561 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 37.4% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 908,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after buying an additional 247,551 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 35,164 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 19,464 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $358,332.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $296,803.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 584,727 shares of company stock worth $11,530,367 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MNRL opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 2.38. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $21.94.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 million. Equities analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 673.68%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.