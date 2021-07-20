27,003 Shares in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $26,576,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 17,831 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 15.82 and a quick ratio of 15.82.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOSS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Gossamer Bio Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.