10,227 Shares in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Univar Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Univar Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,477,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,443,000 after buying an additional 119,272 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Univar Solutions by 25.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 198,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 40,392 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNVR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,757.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $376,353.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 222,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.93.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

