Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 63,509 Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 63,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.38% of Neenah as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Neenah in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Neenah in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Neenah in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NP opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.96 million, a P/E ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Neenah, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In related news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $29,784.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $25,746.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,614.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

