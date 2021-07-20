4,699 Shares in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 302.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Community Bankers Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Community Bankers Trust by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Community Bankers Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Shares of ESXB stock opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Community Bankers Trust Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, consumer and small business, and real estate and mortgage loans.

