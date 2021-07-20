Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 217 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 26.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 87.9% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 8,335.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 15.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $598,257.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,401.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,433.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,725 shares of company stock worth $2,438,740. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $63.43 on Tuesday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.94.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

