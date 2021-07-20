At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in At Home Group during the first quarter worth $3,451,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in At Home Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,191,000 after acquiring an additional 370,115 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in At Home Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 102,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 51,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in At Home Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,044,000 after acquiring an additional 91,603 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth $501,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

In related news, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $70,057.20. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at $339,001.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,590 shares of company stock worth $1,158,888 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

HOME opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.78. At Home Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 61.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

