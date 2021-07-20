FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 79,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.92% of FARO Technologies worth $45,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FARO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 47,067 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FARO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. FARO Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $71.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.15 and a beta of 1.35. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.89 and a one year high of $97.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.85.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 4.07%. Research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.