Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 1,327,822 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 81.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327,822 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.52% of SM Energy worth $48,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 146.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1,401.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 6.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $26.86.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $38,565.00. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.20, for a total value of $2,843,051.40. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,041. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

