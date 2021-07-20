UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,095 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,174,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 244.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 107,671 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after buying an additional 29,875 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 11,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLB. Morgan Stanley downgraded Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NYSE:CLB opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 3.31. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.95.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

