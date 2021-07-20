WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WOW shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

WOW opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.42 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $286.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.17 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,714,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 163,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 118,013 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

