Barclays PLC Has $427,000 Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 226.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,513 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $996,733.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,442,657.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at $6,520,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,856. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.35 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NSSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.