SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells $490,812.75 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total transaction of $490,812.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,101.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:SNX opened at $110.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.96. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $130.55.
SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNX. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abrams Bison Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 14.8% during the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,616,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,770,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after buying an additional 23,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 10.8% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 98,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
SYNNEX Company Profile
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.
