SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells $490,812.75 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total transaction of $490,812.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,101.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SNX opened at $110.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.96. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $130.55.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNX. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abrams Bison Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 14.8% during the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,616,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,770,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after buying an additional 23,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 10.8% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 98,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.