Garrett Motion Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) CFO Wajid Ali Sells 6,481 Shares of Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.28. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.55.
Garrett Motion Company Profile
