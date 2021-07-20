Garrett Motion Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) CFO Wajid Ali Sells 6,481 Shares of Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.28. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.55.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

