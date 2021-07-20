Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Insider Jason S. Kim Sells 20,200 Shares of Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) insider Jason S. Kim sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $568,024.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $396.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 138.03% and a negative net margin of 611.90%. The business had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molecular Templates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

