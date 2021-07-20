Roger E. Susi Sells 19,000 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $641,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. IRadimed Co. has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $417.19 million, a PE ratio of 421.13 and a beta of 1.01.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. IRadimed had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 million. Research analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in IRadimed by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 38.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

