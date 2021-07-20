Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Director Sells $853,676.52 in Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52.

Shares of CRSR opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRSR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

