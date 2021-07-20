Insider Selling: Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CRO Sells 2,987 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CRO David C. Duffy sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $724,048.80.

David C. Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $103,537.37.

On Friday, May 28th, David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $85,017.00.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $51.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.97 and a beta of 1.55. Quanterix Co. has a 1-year low of $26.54 and a 1-year high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Quanterix in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Quanterix by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanterix during the first quarter worth $219,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

