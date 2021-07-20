Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,236 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.95% of Phreesia worth $22,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $81.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.55.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHR. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.32.

In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $193,045.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,679,249. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.