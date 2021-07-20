$0.82 EPS Expected for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Xilinx reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Xilinx stock opened at $129.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $96.71 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.27.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Xilinx by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,956 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

