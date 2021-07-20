$1.12 EPS Expected for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. Liberty Broadband reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 187.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $6.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Broadband.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The business had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $172.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 1.00. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $130.49 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 242.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,124 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,223,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,268,000 after acquiring an additional 413,102 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,934,000 after buying an additional 1,039,850 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 907.8% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,509,000 after buying an additional 3,422,591 shares during the period. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,586,000 after purchasing an additional 503,921 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

